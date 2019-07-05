Rr Advisors Lifted Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $6.24 Million as Share Price Declined; As Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Share Price Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased by $8.80 Million Its Holding

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.17 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 92,338 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 880,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 761,183 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $555,333 activity. Shares for $68,641 were bought by Haney Mark.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

