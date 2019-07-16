Rr Advisors Lifted Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $26.74 Million as Stock Rose; Capital Returns Management Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Position by $336,260; Market Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $197.53. About 664,847 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89M, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 1.49 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.27 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Is Nearing an Acceleration Point – Motley Fool” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ONEOK’s Ambitious Dividend Growth Plan at Risk? – Motley Fool” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.