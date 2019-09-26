Rr Advisors Lifted By $8.28 Million Its Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Stake; Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)’s Sentiment Is 1.82

Rr Advisors Llc increased Voc Energy Trust (VOC) stake by 55166.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 1.66M shares as Voc Energy Trust (VOC)’s stock declined 9.69%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 1.66M shares with $8.41 million value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Voc Energy Trust now has $88.81 million valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 6,587 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 20 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 11 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 857,452 shares, up from 799,789 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc decreased Propetro Hldg Corp stake by 25,000 shares to 257,000 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 453,000 shares. Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) was reduced too.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust for 6,669 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 10,119 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 26,981 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 837 shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $405.21 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 18,807 shares traded. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $145,444 activity.