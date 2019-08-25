Rr Advisors Increased Its Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Holding by $8.45 Million; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position Lifted by Archon Capital Management Llc

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 266,378 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 40,099 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $47.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlycoMimetics’ lead drug flunks late-stage study; shares down 54% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 32,155 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Co holds 23,105 shares. Regions Financial holds 35 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 337,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Limited Company has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 26,816 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Utd Automobile Association owns 11,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Optimum Advsr reported 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0% or 10,675 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 11,507 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 60,000 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 34,579 shares. 4,975 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc). Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 4,870 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares to 316,671 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchronoss: Leaks Ahoy – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:SNCR – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss partners with Microsoft to deliver infrastructure for Smart Buildings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Teams with Arrow to deliver end-to-end smart building solution worldwide – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.