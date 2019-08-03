Rr Advisors Increased Its Stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder National Asset Management Lifted Stake by $389,721 as Share Price Rose

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 690,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 9.37 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,412 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 35,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,611 shares to 25,576 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,692 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

