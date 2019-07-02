Rr Advisors Holds Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM); Sky Investment Group Has Upped Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding by $355,157

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 690,254 shares traded or 75.20% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM)

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.13. About 7.03M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 11,691 shares. 5,786 were reported by Clark Capital Mgmt Inc. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 34,939 were reported by Buckingham Asset Limited Com. Massachusetts Service Co Ma has invested 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Alabama-based Regions has invested 1.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4.02M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.31% stake. 7,000 are held by State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd. Moreover, Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,853 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.77% or 148,001 shares. Exchange Management Inc accumulated 46,955 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Jennison Assoc invested 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).