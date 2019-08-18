Rr Advisors Has Upped Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position by $11.39 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 705,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.36M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 275,411 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

