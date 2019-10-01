Rr Advisors Has Upped By $7.72 Million Its Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Rr Advisors Llc increased Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) stake by 7.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 198,000 shares as Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 2.76M shares with $108.52 million value, up from 2.57M last quarter. Targa Resources Corp. now has $9.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.87 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 21.66% above currents $39.66 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 28 to “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Rr Advisors Llc decreased Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) stake by 148,000 shares to 3.14M valued at $68.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp stake by 216,000 shares and now owns 2.74 million shares. Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 9,620 shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 356,036 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd stated it has 3,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.1% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Penbrook Ltd has 0.86% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,375 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 271,647 were accumulated by Reaves W H. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 0.02% or 124,894 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communications has invested 0.31% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackstone Grp Inc holds 258,302 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 52 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny holds 0.13% or 7,052 shares. Mai reported 143,744 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 203 shares.

