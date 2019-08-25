Rr Advisors Has Raised Oneok New (OKE) Position; Dorman Products (DORM) Shorts Increased By 1.95%

Rr Advisors Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 329.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 382,000 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 498,000 shares with $34.89M value, up from 116,000 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $27.84B valuation. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.50 million shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DORM’s SI was 2.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 160,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM)’s short sellers to cover DORM’s short positions. The SI to Dorman Products Inc’s float is 9.72%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 224,516 shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,172 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Live Your Vision Lc reported 197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.06% or 8,010 shares. Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership holds 117,382 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 700 are owned by Mufg Americas Holding. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 5.66M shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 123 shares. 9,631 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,649 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72.17’s average target is 7.06% above currents $67.41 stock price. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Monday, August 12 report.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold Dorman Products, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 947,197 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 87,472 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 81,402 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Management Ltd Com reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Northern owns 535,067 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% stake. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Dubuque State Bank And Tru holds 0% or 323 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 9,638 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.06% or 262,362 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 43,506 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 162,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 201,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 18,476 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Dorman Products (DORM) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: DORM,BERY,TREX,UA,UAA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto suppliers trade jittery again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.