Rr Advisors Has Raised Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Stake in Central Securities (CET) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 353,297 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 21,597 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying On Dips – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS: Viper Energy Could Strike Next Year – Benzinga” published on December 05, 2017 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq nails 200-day average, S&P 500 extends break atop major resistance – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 421,014 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 13,015 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). First Manhattan reported 24,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,925 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 8,458 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 9,482 shares. 36,716 are held by Css Ltd Liability Corp Il. Cibc Mkts reported 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 23,223 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Com has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Jbf has invested 0.13% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).