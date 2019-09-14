Rr Advisors Has Raised Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $1.71 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lowered Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, down from 79,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.19 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28 million shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,997 shares. 2,895 are owned by Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Orrstown Finance owns 3,477 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oppenheimer accumulated 67,689 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 178,511 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 328,325 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc. Cim Mangement reported 7,341 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Sky Invest Limited reported 25,090 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,079 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Baskin Fincl Ser invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability Com has 4.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 915,391 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Mastercard Foundation also sold $4.22M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 58,707 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 200 shares. West Family holds 5.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 694,022 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 96,900 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 22,637 are held by Essex Financial Serv. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.68M shares. L S Advsr owns 84,010 shares. Wesbanco National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 42,411 are held by Optimum Investment. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0.62% or 97,973 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.97% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Albert D Mason holds 1.47% or 67,861 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 13,928 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 83,000 shares to 264,000 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 724,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.