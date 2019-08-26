Rr Advisors Has Lowered Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stake by $1.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Prologis Com (PLD) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Upped Its Stake by $356,748 as Shares Rose

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 16,435 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 951,506 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 3,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Co owns 921,107 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 77,046 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Com reported 0.06% stake. Daiwa Group, Japan-based fund reported 7.05M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 207,701 shares. Lincoln National reported 4,016 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co owns 4,219 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 4,953 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada invested in 18,335 shares. Smithfield Trust Company has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company reported 37,026 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 89,928 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).