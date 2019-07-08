Rr Advisors Has Lowered Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Position by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Increased Position

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 3.58 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 6,745 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lourd Capital Limited Liability owns 6,718 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.13 million shares. Moreover, City Hldgs has 1.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 81,440 shares. Orca Invest has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc holds 4,033 shares. Reaves W H & stated it has 1.95M shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Towercrest Cap holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,614 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 11,034 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 4.25 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,153 shares. 504 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 11.72M shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares to 13,520 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,601 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..