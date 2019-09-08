Rr Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) as Stock Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Increased Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $32.72 Million as Share Price Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company's stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 46,734 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

More recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: "7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on July 12, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com" on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Activist chatter on Kroger – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt stated it has 307,330 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. 9,550 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 555,673 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 289 shares. 100,537 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 30,626 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 86,259 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 107,189 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Mercantile stated it has 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 0.01% or 51,184 shares. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,818 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,732 shares to 333,701 shares, valued at $56.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 138,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,572 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).