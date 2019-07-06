Rr Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as Market Value Declined; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped Exelon (EXC) Holding

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.17 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 86,351 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.88M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 3,321 shares. James Invest Research Inc has 1.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 182,894 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Tarbox Family Office reported 165 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 48,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Energ Income reported 4.87 million shares. 4,149 are held by Agf Invs. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 115,027 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.03% or 547,756 shares in its portfolio. 1,028 are held by First Fincl In. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cypress Limited Com (Wy) has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 0.26% or 21,796 shares.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,872 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $555,333 activity. Haney Mark bought $68,641 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Company invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Us Comml Bank De reported 22,279 shares. Salient Cap reported 1.66M shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Advisory has invested 1.64% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Lpl Financial Ltd Co reported 8,171 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 107,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based American Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.93% stake. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 5.23M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 4,990 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.74% or 121,705 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).