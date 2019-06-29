Rr Advisors Has Boosted Its Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Holding by $2.50 Million as Shares Declined; Moreno Evelyn V Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $2.88 Million as Market Value Declined

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.59 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 223,852 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 8,726 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 118,579 shares. Allstate has 79,595 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 1.73% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 254,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.58 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Millennium Limited Co reported 1.78M shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 108 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus accumulated 0% or 428 shares. Raymond James Na reported 10,756 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants invested in 7,361 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monarch Capital has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schulhoff & Communication owns 7,862 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,996 shares. Utd Fire Group accumulated 36,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 494,410 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox accumulated 54.16 million shares or 1.94% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Company stated it has 14,061 shares. 2,000 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 102,963 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company holds 0.24% or 15,244 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Benin Management Corporation has 1.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 18,549 shares.

