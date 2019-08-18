Rr Advisors Has Boosted Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake by $26.74 Million; Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Value Declined

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89M, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12 million shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

