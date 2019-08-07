Rr Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) as Stock Price Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Raised Stake by $867,412

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 690,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 11.58M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Halftime Report’ Final Trades From July 16: American Airlines, JetBlue And More – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs accumulated 0.03% or 63,977 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 9.97M shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Starr Int reported 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1,698 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd owns 2.02M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 154,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 19,380 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 0.1% or 7.58 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 237,754 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.43% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Susquehanna International Group Llp accumulated 192,651 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.08M shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.15M shares.