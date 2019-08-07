Rr Advisors Decreased Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stake by $1.14 Million; Share Price Declined; Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Holder Havens Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 34,156 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 10,215 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $76.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 708 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 297,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jet Capital Investors Limited Partnership owns 1.12% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 127,925 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 27,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.46 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 7,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 39,000 shares. Bailard accumulated 8,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 32,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 994,849 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 1,974 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 88,201 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com owns 48,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

