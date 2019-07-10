Rr Advisors Decreased Holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Position by $1.88 Million

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,884 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 17,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $489.76. About 309,973 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.54M market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 83,941 shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 105,000 shares to 6.60M shares, valued at $101.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 266 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,243 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 59,313 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 439 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 66,637 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 9,345 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.62% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,000 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.37% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Maverick Ltd has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Everence Management owns 3,667 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.23% or 16,704 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.31% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Avalon Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 160,000 were reported by Hitchwood Ltd Partnership.