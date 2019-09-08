Rr Advisors Cut Holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Position in Yy (YY) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 46,734 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.77M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).