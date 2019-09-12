Rr Advisors Cut By $1.01 Million Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Position; Moelis & Company (MC) Had 2 Bulls

Rr Advisors Llc decreased Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC)’s stock declined 9.69%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 1,000 shares with $507,000 value, down from 3,000 last quarter. Voc Energy Trust (Put) now has $88.06M valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 13,648 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 24.46% above currents $34.95 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4100 target. JMP Securities maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) rating on Monday, April 8. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Wednesday, July 31. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $50 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 162,582 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500.