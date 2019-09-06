Rr Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stock Declined, Capital Innovations Has Trimmed Its Position

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 235,308 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1.26M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).