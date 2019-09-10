Rr Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL); As Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Rose, Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 351,467 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.93 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Surviving A Bad Stock Pick: Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) CTO Satish Menon to Resign – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly’s Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 203,872 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 23,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 1.05 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. 3.46M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 858,312 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 55,460 shares stake. Swiss State Bank reported 58,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,016 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 72,096 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 117,522 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Nbw Capital Llc owns 1.84% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 479,866 shares. Gradient Invs reported 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Citigroup owns 89,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 874 shares. Texas Yale owns 21,550 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hilltop Inc reported 12,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 1.05M shares. 323,900 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc owns 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 28,200 shares. Virtu Ltd Co reported 20,047 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.2% or 1.91 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.