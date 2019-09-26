Rr Advisors Boosted Its Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Holding by $8.28 Million; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $423,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 156,681 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 162,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 3.35 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 55166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 28,301 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 4,067 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Conning invested in 41,506 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kistler invested in 0.04% or 1,388 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,204 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 1.72% or 29,550 shares in its portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 118,686 shares stake. 1,816 were reported by First Fincl Corporation In. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Service Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 70 shares. Spinnaker reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Edgemoor Invest Inc owns 69,146 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 18,884 shares. First National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,963 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 10,221 shares. Benedict Fin Advsr Incorporated reported 0.8% stake.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 51,911 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $61.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 55,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard International Equity (VWO).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 216,000 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $57.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 724,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL).