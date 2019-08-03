RPT Realty (RPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

This is a contrast between RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 4.08 N/A 0.17 72.49 Macerich Company 40 4.57 N/A 0.71 46.55

Demonstrates RPT Realty and Macerich Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Macerich Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. RPT Realty’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RPT Realty and Macerich Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Macerich Company has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown RPT Realty and Macerich Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 0 0 0.00 Macerich Company 1 5 0 2.83

Competitively the average price target of Macerich Company is $41.2, which is potential 27.28% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.8% of RPT Realty’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Macerich Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year RPT Realty has 2.51% stronger performance while Macerich Company has -23.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Macerich Company beats RPT Realty.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.