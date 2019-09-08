RPT Realty (RPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

As REIT – Retail companies, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RPT Realty
|12
|3.96
|N/A
|0.17
|72.49
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|25
|1.10
|N/A
|41.36
|0.61
Table 1 demonstrates RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. RPT Realty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Property REIT Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RPT Realty
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RPT Realty
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$10.5 is RPT Realty’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -17.71%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.35%. RPT Realty’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RPT Realty
|3.38%
|4.7%
|0.08%
|-6.13%
|-6.06%
|2.51%
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|-0.08%
|0.68%
|-0.16%
|8.47%
|0%
|13.65%
For the past year RPT Realty was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats RPT Realty.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
