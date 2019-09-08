RPT Realty (RPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

As REIT – Retail companies, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 3.96 N/A 0.17 72.49 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.10 N/A 41.36 0.61

Table 1 demonstrates RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. RPT Realty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Property REIT Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is RPT Realty’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -17.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RPT Realty and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.35%. RPT Realty’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65%

For the past year RPT Realty was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats RPT Realty.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.