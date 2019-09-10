RPT Realty (RPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

We are comparing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 3.97 N/A 0.17 72.49 American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.51 N/A 0.67 69.77

Table 1 highlights RPT Realty and American Assets Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Assets Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RPT Realty. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RPT Realty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that RPT Realty is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Assets Trust Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given RPT Realty and American Assets Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

RPT Realty’s downside potential currently stands at -19.04% and an $10.5 average price target. Meanwhile, American Assets Trust Inc.’s average price target is $50.5, while its potential upside is 5.30%. The data provided earlier shows that American Assets Trust Inc. appears more favorable than RPT Realty, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of RPT Realty’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are American Assets Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51%

For the past year RPT Realty was less bullish than American Assets Trust Inc.

Summary

American Assets Trust Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors RPT Realty.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.