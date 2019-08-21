RPT Realty (RPT) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 28.35% above currents $23.53 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”. See The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) latest ratings:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:RPT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. RPT Realty's current price of $11.83 translates into 1.86% yield. RPT Realty's dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 503,877 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $950.66 million. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 78.87 P/E ratio. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.52 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 534.77 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. $239,300 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.