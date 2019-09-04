RPT Realty (RPT) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; Kenetech (VOXX)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:RPT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. RPT Realty’s current price of $12.22 translates into 1.80% yield. RPT Realty’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 529,792 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – QTRLY EXCEPTIONAL ITEM WAS 126.5 MLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Unveils New Corporate Brand; 03/05/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – IS NOT AFFIRMING OR UPDATING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS AT THIS TIME; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 43 MLN RUPEES VS 80 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE 12.74 BLN RUPEES VS 11.96 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson: Harper Will Succeed Dennis Gershenson as CEO; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.33 BLN RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Kenetech Corp (VOXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 22 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 17 decreased and sold positions in Kenetech Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 12.42 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kenetech Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $982.00 million. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 81.47 P/E ratio. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,750 activity.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation for 574,283 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 100,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.44% invested in the company for 271,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 309,851 shares.