RPT Realty (RPT) to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Last Week

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:RPT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. RPT Realty’s current price of $11.90 translates into 1.85% yield. RPT Realty’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 433,916 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next President and Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 43 MLN RUPEES VS 80 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – RAMCO Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common and Preferred Share Dividends; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 225.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 141.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.33 BLN RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson: Harper Will Succeed Dennis Gershenson as CEO; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS UNIT GETS FIVE YEAR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PAYROLL MANAGED SERVICES DEAL

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $6 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $3.98’s average target is 151.90% above currents $1.58 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 14. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) earned “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $2 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.1000 New Target: $1.9000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant L P Ca stated it has 0.12% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Wedge Cap Management L L P Nc reported 3.41M shares stake. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability owns 5.23M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks has 2,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Susquehanna Group Llp has 724,715 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 367,547 shares. Tctc Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 91,028 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Int Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.45 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 28 shares stake. 13.61M were reported by Primecap Management Ca. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.01% or 266,800 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 17,510 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 120,680 shares.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $855.28 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 0.87 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 19.75 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. Shares for $191,000 were bought by Way William J. 25,000 shares were bought by Bott Julian Mark, worth $47,500. $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Kurtz Richard Jason.

More notable recent RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging RPT Realty’s (NYSE:RPT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RPT Realty (RPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPT Realty (RPT) CEO Brian Harper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $947.46 million. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 79.33 P/E ratio. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers.