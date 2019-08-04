RPT Realty (RPT) Forms $12.46 Double Bottom; RPC, Inc. (RES) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

RPT Realty (RPT) formed double bottom with $11.34 target or 9.00% below today’s $12.46 share price. RPT Realty (RPT) has $1.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 716,340 shares traded or 30.92% up from the average. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 43 MLN RUPEES VS 80 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET 225.6M RUPEES VS 141.5M; 03/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson 1Q Rev $62.7M; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson: Harper Will Succeed Dennis Gershenson as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next Pres and CEO; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – BOARD OF TRUSTEES SELECTED BRIAN HARPER AS CO’S NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 4. See RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gabelli \U0026 Co.

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $15.0000 10.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $12.0000 9.5000

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $11 New Target: $15 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $10 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “RPC (RES) Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Movers 08/01: (SPWR) (AVEO) (RES) (BYND) (PS) (WLL) (FIT) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 974,433 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 0.08% or 1.47M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 115,423 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 1.57 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 71,570 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.22M shares. 2.62 million are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com. Dean Cap Mgmt holds 2.15% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 112,330 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 334,928 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).