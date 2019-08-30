RPT Realty (RPT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Retail company, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of RPT Realty’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RPT Realty and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing RPT Realty and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty N/A 12 72.49 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for RPT Realty and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.40 2.33

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $10.5, suggesting a potential downside of -11.69%. The peers have a potential upside of 4.44%. RPT Realty’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RPT Realty and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year RPT Realty’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that RPT Realty is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RPT Realty’s peers are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

RPT Realty does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RPT Realty’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.