RPT Realty (RPT) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Freightcar America Has 0.94 Sentiment

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.63% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. RPT’s profit would be $21.71M giving it 12.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, RPT Realty’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 117,800 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – IS NOT AFFIRMING OR UPDATING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson: Harper Will Succeed Dennis Gershenson as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next Pres and CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPT); 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS CLINCHED ORDER FROM PORR QATAR CONSTRUCTION W.L.L; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 1.19 BLN RUPEES VS 1.14 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 31 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 33 sold and trimmed stock positions in Freightcar America Inc. The funds in our database reported: 7.07 million shares, down from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Freightcar America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 17.

Analysts await FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by FreightCar America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. for 261,914 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 419,230 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 73,044 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,603 shares.

The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 55,376 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has declined 68.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $56.24 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States. It has a 88.23 P/E ratio. At September 30, 2017, the Company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 60 shopping centers and two joint venture properties.

