Rpm Intl (RPM) Shares Rose While Hound Partners Has Boosted by $13.05 Million Its Stake; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 532,347 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 40,343 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 14,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Co invested in 0.11% or 57,628 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Coastline reported 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Victory Management Inc stated it has 68,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.30 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Commerce Ma. Capital Assocs New York invested in 1.32% or 14,650 shares. Natixis holds 3,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,265 shares. Mesirow Inv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Kessler Investment Group Ltd, Indiana-based fund reported 1,258 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,813 shares.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 335,059 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $120.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 16,339 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Awm Investment owns 0.18% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 60,000 shares. Qs holds 0.01% or 57,600 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Elk Creek Partners Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 727,328 shares. 52,352 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. First Mercantile Trust owns 12,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 438,167 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 418,956 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,837 shares.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. 5,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $61,150 were bought by Cates Susan E.. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. Battle Emma S. bought 409 shares worth $4,990. 1,000 shares were bought by Hass David W., worth $11,095.