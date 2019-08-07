Rpm Intl (RPM) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Has Decreased Stake; High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding by $340,260

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 9,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 995,369 shares traded or 75.22% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 676,915 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Names Jay C. Horgen as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affiliated Managers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 347,060 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 28,113 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc invested in 312,381 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 4,954 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). M&T State Bank Corp holds 0% or 4,877 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Comm Na holds 0.09% or 7,031 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Com holds 53,608 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 5,749 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 572,002 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 184,691 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RPM International (RPM) PT Raised to $82 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.