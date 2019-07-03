Rpm Intl (RPM) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Decreased Holding; J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $2.92 Million

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 256,666 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 59,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 203,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 754,757 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.43 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network holds 0.01% or 2,380 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 1,943 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.22% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,023 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fcg Advsr Ltd has 0.28% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Df Dent Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Manhattan holds 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 122,137 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 6,832 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc has 0.35% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 86,756 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.22M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital Corp holds 0.34% or 203,286 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cwm Lc reported 265 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 70,773 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 0% or 17,423 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 130,343 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 9,299 shares. 14,970 are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Element Mgmt Lc reported 7,385 shares. Axa holds 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 127,800 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 8,494 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 30 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 39,001 are held by Macquarie Ltd. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Call) by 77,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

