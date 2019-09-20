Rpm Intl (RPM) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Raised Stake by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Holding in Trimble (TRMB) by $2.52 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 64.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 27,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 532,259 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 56,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 287,894 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 343,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 647,844 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12,889 shares to 140,203 shares, valued at $32.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 317,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.24M for 23.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37,296 shares to 133,560 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 15,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,585 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

