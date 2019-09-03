Rpm Intl (RPM) Shareholder Hound Partners Raised Holding by $13.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Rk Capital Management Has Increased Position in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by $3.97 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.67. About 176,124 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 538,536 shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd holds 46,857 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 15,499 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 164,270 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 7,807 shares. Vanguard reported 6.55 million shares stake. Atwood & Palmer reported 200,735 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Globeflex Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 41,386 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 75,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Communications owns 6,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 7,365 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 64,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Incorporated has 34,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,587 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 4,892 shares. Stevens LP reported 21,019 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited holds 72,212 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 0.37% or 59,473 shares. 1.54M were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,550 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 241,903 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0.01% stake. State Street holds 6.22 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 809,368 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oarsman Cap holds 26,429 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 166,631 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 15,139 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,000 shares.