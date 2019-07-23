Rpm Intl (RPM) Share Price Declined While Chilton Investment Co Lifted Holding; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Price Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.71 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 263,880 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 2.60 million shares traded or 368.17% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Buy (and Skip) in July – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne completes Zenium deal, expanding European footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Realty Eyes Expansion in Europe With Paris Land Buyout – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne: This Fast Growing Data Center REIT Rarely Trades At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares with value of $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability stated it has 18,850 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Security Management reported 972,475 shares stake. 77,174 were accumulated by Marlowe Partners L P. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 20,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 0.78% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 45,714 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 643,762 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 192,899 shares. Moreover, Grs Advsrs Lc has 3.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 98,000 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 11,427 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 41,365 shares stake. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 72,876 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 9,375 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 29,000 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866,446 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 115,268 shares to 618,855 shares, valued at $38.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,367 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).