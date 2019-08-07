Rpm Intl (RPM) Position Has Lifted by Hound Partners Llc; As Cavco Industries (CVCO) Market Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Cut by $2.31 Million Its Holding

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 402,580 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 19,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $179.76. About 67,376 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 43,066 shares to 625,612 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,028 were reported by Ameriprise Inc. 2,887 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 124,492 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Advsrs Asset Management holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 600 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 8,463 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 3,438 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 10,114 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 27,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Prescott Gp Cap Ltd Liability, Oklahoma-based fund reported 9,934 shares. Sei Invests Company owns 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 1,355 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 3,558 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 11,328 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Wealthtrust Fairport stated it has 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com accumulated 1.29 million shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 443 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 21,104 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 24,430 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Lc has 13,021 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Incorporated reported 17,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 410,561 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $202.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 377,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,347 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).