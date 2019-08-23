Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding Raised by Chilton Investment Co Llc; As Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.84 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 292,829 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 84,885 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 373,085 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 35,175 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 0% or 66,800 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 716 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Joel Isaacson Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. 233 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 260,551 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Finance Inv Mngmt has invested 0.2% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jefferies Grp Ltd Com owns 8,198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sit Investment Assocs, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,875 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 55,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,574 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $82.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 116,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,284 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Co has 0.12% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 5,788 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,098 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sheets Smith Wealth has 5,276 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 12,133 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com reported 3,137 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 3,613 shares. 183,211 are owned by Aureus Asset Ltd Llc. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 8,426 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 328,024 shares. Fdx invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 25,773 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.