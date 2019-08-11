Rpm Intl (RPM) Holder Hound Partners Has Boosted Position by $13.05 Million as Share Value Rose; As Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) Stock Price Declined, American Capital Management Has Raised by $1.66 Million Its Position

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (HCSG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 51,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 700,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12M, up from 649,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 424,223 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,989 shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 1,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Saturna reported 0.34% stake. Td Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 200,824 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Natixis Advsr LP reported 42,088 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.05% or 15,803 shares in its portfolio. 157,348 are held by North Point Port Managers Corp Oh. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP reported 556,371 shares. One Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 49,060 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.03M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,031 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 7,043 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,500 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 27,227 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares to 245,217 shares, valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,703 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings by 8,072 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $58.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,970 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 138,216 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 29,527 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 73,536 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Com has invested 0.24% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 195,932 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Wendell David Assoc has 16,050 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 47,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. 210,812 were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Gp. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 75,064 shares. Moreover, Legacy Capital Partners Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 10,500 shares. Avalon Ltd reported 59,319 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).