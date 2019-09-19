Rpm Intl (RPM) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $1.44 Million; Stock Value Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 179,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 163,257 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, down from 342,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 532,259 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 461,428 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated holds 13,687 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 430,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 25,227 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Quantitative Investment Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 208,209 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Focused Wealth holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Plc invested in 0.01% or 315,450 shares. Df Dent & reported 4,175 shares stake. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 53,326 shares. 3,703 were reported by Private Na.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 108,535 shares to 774,523 shares, valued at $68.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 67,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $117.99M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 94.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32,750 shares to 115,115 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

