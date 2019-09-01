Rpm International (RPM) Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Watsco (WSO) by $618,189 as Stock Value Rose

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 22,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 27,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 326,464 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 4,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 72,363 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, up from 68,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 229,168 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advisors Ltd Co owns 14,529 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Com has 233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 228,654 shares. Park National Corp Oh owns 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 6,755 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.09 million shares. Starboard Value LP holds 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.11% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 57,628 shares. Carroll has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jane Street Group Inc Llc owns 4,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stock Yards Fincl Bank invested in 0.18% or 32,741 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company has 9,000 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 262,728 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.66% or 44,353 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 49,110 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 9,668 shares to 42,011 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Airbus Se (EADSY).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 11,339 shares to 49,409 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 20,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 129,200 shares. 7,247 were accumulated by Franklin Res Incorporated. Bridges Investment Management owns 9,560 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 5,662 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,866 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,793 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 2,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 35,201 shares. Moreover, Cap Ww Investors has 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1.32 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 786 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.76 million shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc reported 56,142 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,090 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.