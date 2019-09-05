Rpm International (RPM) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $653,718 as Share Value Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Raised Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 201.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 18,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 66,160 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 532,347 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 200 shares. Rk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.84% or 147,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 26,400 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,800 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 5,550 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 31,162 shares. J Goldman Company Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Invesco owns 147,430 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,336 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Purchase of Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares to 11,686 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,007 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Lc has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 5,294 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 16,725 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Charles Schwab has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stratos Wealth Partners has 6,707 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership accumulated 1.00 million shares or 1.42% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 165,072 shares. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Invesco Ltd holds 337,783 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na holds 0.05% or 4,278 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 10,023 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 877 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Management Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.82% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).