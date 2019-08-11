Rpm International (RPM) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position; Marshall Wace Llp Increases Stake in Central Garden (CENT)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,674 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Central Garden (CENT) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 96,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The hedge fund held 289,030 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 192,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Central Garden for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 220,616 shares traded or 89.35% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA)

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $87,670 activity.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & by 164,885 shares to 46,073 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 801,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CENT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 13.12 million shares or 4.76% more from 12.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 233,340 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 847,043 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 4,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company owns 52,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 508,457 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 21,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De owns 919,909 shares. Martin And Inc Tn reported 69,756 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc holds 0.04% or 226,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company invested in 295 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Llp owns 13,633 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,657 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 5,446 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 12,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,171 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 34,399 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. 94,529 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management has 0.2% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Capital Guardian holds 0% or 150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Johnson Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 29,915 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 104,563 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management has 4,892 shares. 809,368 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,105 shares. Park Corp Oh invested in 0.02% or 6,755 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 473,513 shares stake.

