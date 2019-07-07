Rpm International (RPM) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position by $8.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Duncker Streett & Company Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $335,522

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 364,954 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares to 515,815 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 308 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% or 289,913 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 26,077 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 1,144 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,501 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 824,725 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,768 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amg Funds has 0.81% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 14,213 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 260,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 107,818 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.42M for 13.65 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B.

