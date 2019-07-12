Rpm International (RPM) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Upped Holding; As Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.39 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company's stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 357,640 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 17,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 373,085 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. 42,088 were reported by Natixis Limited Partnership. Perkins Coie reported 1,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,725 shares. Garrison Asset Limited holds 11,216 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Hound Prns Limited Company has 3.45 million shares for 8.61% of their portfolio. 11,166 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Park Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Victory Mngmt accumulated 68,809 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru Com accumulated 32,741 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Quantbot LP has invested 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moors Cabot invested in 6,832 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares to 76,971 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 1,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,539 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management owns 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 30,050 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 59,429 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 4.34M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 39 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 16,800 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 278,077 shares. Artal Grp Incorporated has invested 12.19% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Numerixs Techs owns 22,400 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.14% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 217,154 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 128,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 229,132 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,171 were reported by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can.

Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW)