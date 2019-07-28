Rpm International (RPM) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $653,718; Orinda Asset Management Lowered New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding by $481,744 as Valuation Declined

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.51 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 537,019 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 2,200 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 57,016 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 39,451 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 0.07% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 10,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Com stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 562,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,200 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 7,021 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 652,417 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Barclays Public Limited invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Eqis Management reported 45,955 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,200 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 85,384 shares.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment Holds Lots Of Value For High-Yield Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about New Residential Investment Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Sell New Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 31,471 shares to 86,310 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 23,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,347 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,575 were accumulated by Bb&T. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 785,215 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 109 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 473,513 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability stated it has 16,725 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 205,821 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 4,915 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 77,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Communications Of Vermont holds 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 2,698 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,529 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.2% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dearborn Limited reported 0.41% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).